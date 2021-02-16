Scotland and Ali Price left frustrated after defeat to Wales in Six Nations

Published: 12:33 PM February 16, 2021

Former Wisbech Grammar School pupil Ali Price played for Scotland in the 25-24 defeat to Wales. - Credit: JANE BARLOW/PA

There was heartbreak for a former pupil of Wisbech Grammar School after Wales snatched victory over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Ali Price, who was born in King's Lynn but educated at the Chapel Road school, started the game at Murrayfield and for large parts of the contest it appeared as if Scotland would back up their historic victory at Twickenham over England in week one.

Ali Price watches over a scrum during Scotland's historic 11-6 win over England at Twickenham. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

However, the sending off of Zander Fagerson on 53 minutes changed the whole context of the game and turned a 17-7 half-time lead into a 25-24 loss.

Price had played his part with a sublime chip over a static Welsh defence on 19 minutes that gave Darcy Graham the opening try.

But it was the red card, issued for a shoulder-led clear-out at a ruck, that was the main topic of conversation after the final whistle.

Scotland's Zander Fagerson (obscured, number three) is sent off by referee Matthew Carley. - Credit: JANE BARLOW/PA

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "I didn't think [the officials] had much of a discussion and I didn't think they showed enough of the angles.

"The TMO (television match official) did say that, because of the player's late movement, you should make sure there is no mitigation there, but I thought the whole process could have been much better.

"It is obviously very serious when someone gets a red card and it just felt that there wasn't the right angles or a proper discussion.

"We get on with whatever decision the referee has made and there is nothing we can do about it now.

"I really believed that we could still win. The effort and the skill the players showed in that last 10 minutes was outstanding."

Scotland's Hamish Watson is tackled by Wales' Kieran Hardy during the Six Nations match at Murrayfield. - Credit: JANE BARLOW/PA

Two-try Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg also felt the game was still there for the taking despite the dismissal.

He said: "We stuck at it and played right to the very last second. On another day we would probably win that game.

"For long periods of the game we were very much in control. We were playing in the right areas and causing Wales problems.

"We are very much focused on playing against France in a couple of weeks now. I fully believe we can go across and win."