Wisbech 1sts edge seven-goal thriller as 2nds extend unbeaten run in East Men’s League

Wisbech 2nds extended their unbeaten run in the East League with victory over Ely City 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech 1sts edged a seven-goal thriller to make it three wins from four games in the East Men’s League.

The Fenland side won 4-3 at North Norfolk 1sts in Division Two North on Saturday, in what was a scrappy contest.

After the hosts took a first-half lead, Dom Stannard replied for Wisbech and he doubled his team’s tally at the back post from a Dan Martell crash ball.

A mistake ensured Wisbech would go into half-time level, before Scott Welcher scored from a penalty corner to make it 3-2.

Another error from the visitors allowed North Norfolk to equalise once more, but man of the match Stannard finished well at the back post to net his hat-trick.

The combination of goalkeeper Will Smithee and his defence protected the lead late on for Wisbech, who visit Cambridge University 3rds on Saturday, October 24, 11am.

Wisbech 2nds extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 5-2 win over Ely City 1sts in Division Four North West.

Josh Porter fired Wisbech in front as he deflected man of the match Jon Shippey’s shot into the net, before Matt Pooley added a second before half-time.

Ely hit back from open play after the break and soon levelled as Wisbech could not play their simple short passing game.

Porter then struck again with a fine solo effort, as Kieran Hallett and Sam Markillie completed the scoreline for Wisbech, who host Bourne Deeping 2nds on Saturday, 12pm.

Meanwhile, Wisbech 3rds were beaten 5-0 at Bourne Deeping 5ths in the same division.

Tireless work from Matt Esser and Jason Thomas kept the score goalless, while man of the match Tim Bateman threatened the hosts’ defence with skilful play.

A first-half goal from the Lincolnshire side led to a dominant display, after the combination of a green card and Thomas removing himself from the field saw the hosts score four unanswered goals.

Wisbech 3rds visit leaders Cambridge South 3rds on Saturday, 3pm.

In Division Six North West (North), Wisbech 4ths earned their first win of the season, 1-0 at home to City of Peterborough 8ths.

A slow start preceded an improved second-half display, which was rewarded with a strike from Jonathan Boyle. Player of the match was Harry Milton.

Wisbech 4ths entertain Bourne Deeping 5ths on Saturday, 1.45pm.

In the Women’s League, Wisbech 1sts prevailed 3-0 in a top-of-the-table clash with Bourne Deeping 1sts.

The defence of Nat Ward, Katie Dunn, Issy Oldershaw-Ellis and Beth Rosier kept the visitors at bay, while Wisbech goalkeeper Emily Thomas was forced into a save midway through the first-half.

The hosts upped a gear and took the lead through Jane Peggs who deflected home following a driving run from Amber Scott.

Peggs then netted her second, before Scott slotted home at the back post to confirm the win. Peggs, Thomas and Ward were named players of the match.

Wisbech 1sts travel to Pelicans 1sts on Saturday, 3pm.

A bright start proved in vain for Wisbech 2nds after a 3-0 defeat at City of Peterborough 3rds in Division Three North West.

Sloppy errors enabled the hosts to score two first-half goals, before a short corner completed the victory. Player of the match was Izzy Gowler for Wisbech, who host Cambridge South 3rds on Saturday, 3.30pm.

Wisbech 3rds failed to capitalise on a positive display in their goalless draw with St Ives 4ths in Division Five North West (South).

The hosts controlled possession and built regular pressure on the St Ives defence, who held strong after the interval. Player of the match for Wisbech was Hetty Hoyles.

On Saturday, Wisbech 3rds travel to St Neots 4ths, 10am.

