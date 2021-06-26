Public Notices

Notice ID: 10948666

MEDWORTH ENERGY FROM WASTE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER FACILITY DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER 202[X]

Section 48 Planning Act 2008 – Regulation 4 Infrastructure Planning (Applications: Prescribed Forms and Procedure) Regulations 2009. Notice publicising a proposed application for a Development Consent Order

Notice is hereby given that Medworth CHP Limited (‘MCL’), whose registered office is at Devonport Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility, 40 Creek Road, Plymouth, PL5 1FL, intends to make an application (‘the proposed application’) to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for a Development Consent Order (DCO) under section 37 of the Planning Act 2008 (the “2008 Act”) to authorise the construction, operation, maintenance and decommissioning of an Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power (EfW CHP) Facility (‘the Project’).

THE PROJECT - The Project is a new development on land at the industrial estate, Algores Way, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, currently used as a waste transfer station and for aggregate processing, and associated infrastructure. The Project is situated in the local authority areas of Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, and the grid connection extends into areas of the Borough Council of Kings Lynn and West Norfolk and Norfolk County Council. The Grid Connection route would pass the edge of the south-east of Wisbech, heading north after Elm High Road roundabout on the A47 to either Walpole Substation or Walsoken Substation.

The Project will comprise:

• An energy from waste combined head and power facility (EfW CHP Facility) and supporting infrastructure capable of handling up to 625,600 tonnes of waste per annum and aiming to generate 53MWe of electricity (net) and 50MWth of usable steam (heat) energy.

• A CHP Connection comprising a pipeline and electrical cable suspended on a frame above ground.

• Access improvements along New Bridge Lane to create a new access route into the EfW CHP Facility.

• A 132kV electrical grid connection comprising sections of underground cable and overhead line on wooden poles.

• Drainage works and Sustainable Urban Drainage (SUDs) storage systems.

• Measures for avoiding, minimising and/or mitigating adverse environmental effects likely to arise in connection with the construction and operation of the Project.

• Other associated works, for example, temporary access roads, highway works, temporary works compounds, work sites and ancillary works.

• Compulsory acquisition of land, including interests in land, rights over land and imposition of restrictions, powers to override, suspend or extinguish rights over land and powers for the temporary use of land.

As the Project will be a generating station with a capacity of more than 50MWe it is therefore a nationally significant infrastructure project under part 3 section 15 of the 2008 Act.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT - The Project is an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) development as defined in the Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017. MCL is required to carry out an EIA and submit an Environmental Statement with the DCO application. The Environmental Statement will provide a detailed description of the Project and its likely significant environmental impacts. Information compiled so far about the Project’s likely significant environmental effects is set out for consultation in a Preliminary Environmental Information Report (‘the PEIR’) and summarised in a non-technical summary.

CONSULTATION DOCUMENTS - The PEIR and other documents, plans and maps which detail the nature and location of the Project (‘the consultation documents’) are available for inspection, free of charge, from 28th June 2021 to 13th August 2021 at the locations set out below. Copies of the consultation documents will also be available to download, free of charge, from 28th June 2021 to 13th August 2021 on the “documents” page of the project website at: www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/documents Hard copies of the consultation documents can be made available on request. MCL reserves the right to make a reasonable charge for copying costs in respect of any documentation it is requested to provide in hard copy, up to a maximum of £150. Copies of individual documents are also available on request.

To request hard copies of any of the consultation documents or for any other enquiries in relation to the consultation documents, plans or maps, please contact us on: 01945 232 231 (please leave a message if we are unable to answer your call) or send us an email to: medworth@mvvuk.co.uk

RESPONDING TO CONSULTATION AND PUBLICITY - Any person may respond to this notice or make a representation in respect of the Project presented in the consultation documents. A feedback form is available on the Project website and in hard copy on request. Comments and feedback forms should be sent to MCL by 11.59pm on 13th August 2021 to ensure their consideration.

To request hard copies of the feedback form, please contact us on: 01945 232 231 (please leave a message if we are unable to answer your call) or send us an email to: medworth@mvvuk.co.uk

Consultation responses can be submitted in the following ways:

Online via the Project website: www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/get-in-touch

By post: ‘Freepost MVV’

By email: medworth@mvvuk.co.uk

MCL will consider and have regard to all responses to consultation and publicity when developing its DCO application. Individual responses may be made publicly available, or made available to the Secretary of State, the Planning Inspectorate and other relevant statutory authorities, in accordance with the requirements of the Planning Act 2008 and data protection legislation. Respondents do not have to provide any personal information, but this information will help MCL to understand the range of responses and enable MCL to send you further information relating to the Project. Personal information will be kept confidential where possible. Please refer to our Privacy Notice for more details: www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/consultation-privacy-notice

DOCUMENT INSPECTION LOCATIONS: Oasis Community Centre: Mon-Fri 8:30am - 7:00pm St Michael’s Ave, Wisbech, PE13 3NR

Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre: Mon-Tue 6:30pm-12am; Wed/Sat-Sun 12pm-12am; Thu-Fri 6pm-12am Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary, Wisbech, PE13 4SS

Marshland Hall: Tue/Thu/Fri, 10am-2pm; Sat 10am-1pm Marshland Hall, 156 – 158 Smeeth Rd, Wisbech PE14 8JB

Rosmini Centre: Please contact venue for opening times 69a Queens Rd, Wisbech, PE13 2PH

Walton Highway Village Club: Sat, 10am-1pm Mon-Fri 6:30pm-11pm; Sat 12pm-11:30pm; Sun 12pm-11pm Lynn Road, Walton, Highway, Wisbech, PE14 7DF



