93-year-old Frank Hammond, and his 89-year-old wife June got married in 1951 at Bedworth Baptist Church. They are now marking their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends. - Credit: Family

A couple from Wisbech who are described as a “unit” are looking back on seven decades of marriage after tying the knot in 1951.

93-year-old Frank Hammond, and his 89-year-old wife June, got married on Saturday December 22 1951 in Bedworth, Nuneaton and have been together ever since.

June and Frank were both born in Bedworth, and share the same birthday on August 11.

They moved to Wisbech in 1965 with their two sons, Michael and David, and the town has been home to them ever since.

On Saturday (December 18) the couple, who have two children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, marked their platinum wedding anniversary together along with their family at The Elm Tree Inn, Wisbech.

The couple’s wedding ceremony in 1951 took place at Bedworth Baptist church.

“They then went on honeymoon to Blackpool and Dad always tells me they went with just £5 in his pocket,” said their eldest son, David Hammond.

Frank, a former engineer at Metalbox and June, a former nurse in Wisbech, first met at a dance in Bedworth just a couple of years before they got married.

“My parents are a unit, in fact they are ‘a’ person,” said David.

“They’re a combination and do everything together. You’d rarely find them apart.

“Dad’s sort of lost without mum and mum’s more or less the same.

He added: “Dad jokingly says they argue every day but always make up before they go to bed – I'm not sure how much of that is true!”

When asking David what he’d say his parents stand out moment throughout their 70 years of married life has been, he believed the ordinary things in life would be the highlight for them both.

“They raised two sons and have been able to see their grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great great grandsons come from that,” he said.

“They also travelled quite a bit. Before they retired, they did caravanning and were actually members of the camping and caravan club.

After retiring Frank and June enjoyed a number of long-term holidays where they went away for three months at a time.

“Even now, they still go on weekly bus trips, one of their favourites is to Pontins in Lowestoft,” said David.