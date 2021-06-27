News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Fagan & Whalley Ltd
Notice ID: 10956837

Fagan & Whalley Ltd of Albion House, Mead Way, Shuttleworth Mead Business Park, Padiham Lancashire BB12 7NG is applying for a licence to use Chelmer foods Ltd, Frans House, Fenton way, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6UP as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

