Animal magic as mobile zoo visits Fenland care home

The zoo came to Hickathrift House care home, in Marshland St James, when the setting was full of animals brought along for a visit.

Residents had a chance to get up close with a chameleon, a cockroach, a snake, a scorpion and a rat when Zoo-Lab paid a visit.

Ceri Mills, general manager, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today.

“We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Audrey Melton said: “It was very interesting to find out about the animals. We were able to hold and touch them, it was a very enjoyable afternoon.”

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential and dementia care for 52 residents from respite to long term stays.