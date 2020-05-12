Advanced search

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 10:17 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 12 May 2020

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton.

Archant

Two Wisbech teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a police officer at Hunstanton.

The incident happened along Beach Terrace Road on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “The officer was speaking to two members of the public at around 10.30am when he was assaulted and sustained an injury to his hand.”

Abbie Bannister,19 of Storbeck Road, has been charged with criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker and contravening requirements as to the restriction of movement during emergency period. She was bailed to attend King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on July 2.

Jack Ovendale, also 19 of Cocketts Drive,has been charged with resisting a constable in execution of their duty, contravening requirements as to restriction of movement during emergency period and being drunk and disorderly and bailed to the same court.

