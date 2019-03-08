Advanced search

Video

Man left with injuries after 'violence involving group of youths' at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:06 29 October 2019

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

The shocking moment a group of youths caused carnage inside a Fenland take-away has been caught on camera.

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid NaeemThe shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Police were called to King Kebab in Wisbech on Monday night (October 28) after "reports of violence involving a group of youths".

CCTV footage from inside the kebab shop on Norfolk Street show one of the group of teens launch a chair over the counter, sending menus and boxes flying.

A man in his 30s was injured during the incident and can be seen chasing the group outside of the restaurant before he was reportedly attacked.

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid NaeemThe shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 10.31pm with reports of violence involving a group of youths in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries. Officers attended the scene, but the group had left the area and were not found.

"An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made."

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid NaeemThe shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/77274/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid NaeemThe shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid NaeemThe shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Most Read

Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM.

Most Read

Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Christchurch driver caught at 124mph on A47 had bought BMW just 15 minutes earlier

Ryan Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW (pictured) that he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier. The 24-year-old was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge. Picture: TWITTER/NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Housing officer Amber Mason admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Peterborough. Image; ARCHANT

Wisbech teenager jailed for kicking police officer and spitting in their face

Seventeen-year-old from Wisbech kicked a police officer and spat in their face before stamping on a second and trying to bite a third in Park Terrace, Cambridge, on July 6. He has been jailed for escaping secure accommodation before he was due to appear in court.

New ‘unusual’ spotted jellyfish arrive at SEA LIFE in Hunstanton after long journey from Australia to Norfolk

White spotted �unusual� jellyfish from Australia have arrived at SEA LIFE in Hunstanton. Picture: Supplied/SEA LIFE

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists