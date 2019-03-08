Video

Man left with injuries after 'violence involving group of youths' at King Kebab take-away in Wisbech

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

The shocking moment a group of youths caused carnage inside a Fenland take-away has been caught on camera.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Police were called to King Kebab in Wisbech on Monday night (October 28) after "reports of violence involving a group of youths".

CCTV footage from inside the kebab shop on Norfolk Street show one of the group of teens launch a chair over the counter, sending menus and boxes flying.

A man in his 30s was injured during the incident and can be seen chasing the group outside of the restaurant before he was reportedly attacked.

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 10.31pm with reports of violence involving a group of youths in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries. Officers attended the scene, but the group had left the area and were not found.

"An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made."

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/77274/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during ‘violence involving a group of youths’. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem