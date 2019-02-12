Advanced search

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 10:22 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 02 March 2019

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off last night after a man was seriously injured. A witness appeal has been launched. Picture; IAN CARTER

Archant

A 16-year-old youth is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault after a man in his 50s was found in a Wisbech last night with serious injuries.

A massive police operation began shortly after 7.30pm last night to find the assailant after the victim was found in Church Terrace, Wisbech.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a police spokesman described his condition as stable.

Police immediately cordoned off a large area in and around St Peter’s Gardens and a forensics team was brought in to help.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about it should call police on 101 quoting incident 450 of 1 March or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The youth arrested later is said to be from Wisbech and was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.

The police spokesman said: “Legally the boy has anonymity – please do not speculate about his identity.

“If you have information about the incident you can still provide this by calling 101 or reporting online.”

