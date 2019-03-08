Fenland village gets a good tidy up thanks to the young members from the local Rainbow group

Inspirational youngsters from Parson Drove Rainbows joined up to help with a gigantic litter pick around the village. Picture; FDC Archant

Young members of Parson Drove Rainbow Group have helped to brighten up their village after taking part in a community litter pick.

The girls, aged between five and seven, joined Parson Drove Street Pride group last week to help clean up rubbish along Main Road.

Rainbow group leader, Dawn Hamilton, said: "The girls took part in the litter pick as part of gaining their Helper badge and were really excited to do such a positive thing for their community. I think it's important for them as well to learn the importance of taking pride in where they live."

Cllr Gavin Booth, chair of Parson Drove Street Pride and parish and district councillor for the village, said: "We're keen to work with all community groups and it was lovely to see the girls really enjoying their work and seeing how shocked they were that people dropped so much litter when there were plenty of litter bins available.

"We also welcome anyone else that would like to join the group and get involved with the various projects we undertake."

Parson Drove Street Pride is a voluntary group of local residents, working to improve the village by planting and maintaining flower displays, litter picking and identifying and carrying out various projects, with support from Fenland District Council.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "It's wonderful to see such an enthusiastic group of youngsters turn out to participate in a community litter pick, and heart warming to see them proudly wearing their hi-vis 'Street Pride' vests."

Rainbow Groups, which are part of the Girl guiding organisation, follow a fun and exciting programme where they can take part in lots of different activities; helping them to develop self-confidence, build friendships and learn by doing.