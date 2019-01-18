March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

Another rising star from the Fens could be in the making as a young March cricketer has been accepted into an ‘emerging players’ scheme in Northampton.

George Gowler, a Year 10 pupil at Wisbech Grammar School (WGS), is now part of the Emerging Players Programme at Northampton County Cricket Club.

Phil Webb, director of sport at WGS, said: “We are delighted that George has become the first WGS pupil to benefit from the close association with Northants County Cricket Club.

“The partnership was set up two years ago by Neil Taylor, head of cricket, who has seen the benefits of a close association with a first class county through his role as a Norfolk youth cricket coach and chairman.”

George will attend regular sessions at the County Ground in Northampton and their coaches will also visit Wisbech Grammar School.

A spokesman for the school said: “Cricket at Wisbech Grammar School is thriving.”

“There is no doubt that our special relationship with Northants CCC presents an excellent player pathway.

“It not only benefits our pupils but also children from the local area attending our Friday night ‘Cricket Academy’ sessions.”