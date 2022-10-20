Worzals Garden Centre and Farm Shop pumpkin patch has had many happy customers and it's not over yet. - Credit: Worzals Garden Centre and Farm Shop

Good news for Halloween lovers in Wisbech, Worzals will be extending its pumpkin patch opening hours.

The Wisbech business says it has had an “unprecedented demand” this year, the record foot traffic saw them institute a one-in-one-out system during the busier times of day.

The patch is situated indoors so you can come down whatever the weather. - Credit: Worzals Garden Centre and Farm Shop

They have made the decision to extend their late night hours to 8pm from Wednesday, October 19 to Friday, October 21 and Wednesday, October 26 to Friday, October 28.

In a post on their Facebook page, Worzals announced this change and said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who persevered and queued to enter the pumpkin patch.

The patch is fun for the whole family and refreshments are available. - Credit: Worzals Garden Centre and Farm Shop

“We feel that it would be unfair to implement a ticket system as we have always promoted this event as being free of charge and un-ticketed.

“So much hard work has gone into the creation of the pumpkin patch this year and we are blown away by all of the wonderful feedback we have received! Thank you!”

You can find Worzals Garden Centre and Farm Shop on Lynn Rd, Wisbech PE14.