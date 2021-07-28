News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cant's Drove loses 'worst road in the Fens' title

John Elworthy

Published: 3:00 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 5:04 PM July 28, 2021
Highways turn up to repair fenland road.. Cants Drove, Murrow Wednesday 28 July 2021. Picture by

Call it miraculous if you like (the locals are) but Cant’s Drove, Murrow, has undergone rapid improvements following publicity just 24 hours earlier. - Credit: Terry Harris

Cant’s Drove, Murrow, is enjoying what locals say is a miracle.  

24 hours after this newspaper reported it had deteriorated to the point of being impassable, workmen arrived to fix it.  

Our reader Amy Fitch alerted us to the state of the road a fortnight ago but unfortunately her letter gathered dust in our emails. 

But early yesterday it surfaced and that’s what has happened to this Fenland road - it’s been re surfaced.  

Photographer Terry Harris captured what residents describe as a ‘historic moment’ from ground level and by drone.  

It shows remedial work being carried out by a group of county council appointed workmen, responding to the public outcry at break neck speed too.  

Amy has been “sweating and spitting feathers”, after trying to use the road.  

“I managed to do a 15 point turn on this PUBLIC road maintained by Cambridgeshire highways. 

“Apparently a foot deep seven-foot-wide hole isn't an emergency?” 

She shared her photos “but not sure if it will be seen.” 

Well, they have and although she was originally told the work was scheduled for August, it’s been given an early, and priority, make over.  

We first highlighted how bad the road had become last year when our reporter tried to drive down it.  

He had set out in his rear-wheel drive BMW 1 series and driving just meters along the road decided it was time to turn around and head back. 

His brief? To find the worst road in Fenland.  

Cant's Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, and probably the worst road in Fenland.

Cant's Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, and probably the worst road in Fenland. Until now - Credit: Any Fitch

Until today that might well have been Cant’s Drove. 

However, and with the greatest of pleasure, they are about to pass the crown to someone, and somewhere, else.  

And who might that be? 

If you know of a contender email john.elworthy@archant.co.uk.

Amy Fitch was surprised when she saw the work had been carried out
"It’s amazing how quick they can get on it when there is a public outcry and a published article! ," she said.

"Thank you so much, hopefully this will be the beginning to a permanent fix and not the usual ‘quick’ sort."

Jane Stanford said: "The amount of heavy goods that use it... I hope it lasts."






