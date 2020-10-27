Advanced search

Worried flock of sheep hide in Fen resident’s garden after being chased by dog off lead

PUBLISHED: 17:15 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 27 October 2020

The worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident�s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing Fenland

The worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident�s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

A large flock of worried sheep tried their best to all cram into a Fen resident’s garden after being chased out of their field by a dog off its lead.

The worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident’s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing FenlandThe worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident’s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing Fenland

The scared sheep sought refuge in the garden of a small home in Gorefield after being evacuated from the neighbouring field on October 27.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s neighbourhood police officers were forced to round up the group and return them to their rightful owner.

You may also want to watch:

Photographs from the scene show dozens of the fluffy farm animals trying their best to fit into the garden, ignoring the ‘Beware of Dog’ sign on the gate.

The worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident’s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing FenlandThe worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident’s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing Fenland

A police spokesperson said: “The sheep had been chased out of their field by a dog that was not on a lead and fortunately, no sheep were injured.

“It is really important to keep dogs under proper control at all times, even in a rural setting. It is an offence to worry livestock.

“Investigations into this incident continue.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Worried flock of sheep hide in Fen resident’s garden after being chased by dog off lead

The worried flock tried to hide in one Gorefield resident�s garden after being chased by a dog which was off its lead. Picture: Policing Fenland

‘State of that road’: Large lorry leaves ‘seriously muddy’ back road in Fens

A large lorry left Gull Bank in Guyhirn on Tuesday, October 27. Picture: Bethany Moat

Former Royal Bahamas Police Force superintendent Dennis Dames inspires Fen students

Retired Royal Bahamas Police Force superintendent Dennis Dames inspired students at TBAP Octavia AP Academy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Fenland triplets receive national honour for fundraising efforts

Triplets from Walpole Highway have each received a 'British Citizen Youth Award' for their NSPCC fundraising efforts. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family

History at Wisbech and Fenland Museum featured in Samuel L. Jackson BBC documentary

Wisbech and Fenland Museum was featured in the final part of Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson�s BBC documentary Enslaved. Picture: BBC/BBC iPlayer