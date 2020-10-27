Worried flock of sheep hide in Fen resident’s garden after being chased by dog off lead
PUBLISHED: 17:15 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 27 October 2020
A large flock of worried sheep tried their best to all cram into a Fen resident’s garden after being chased out of their field by a dog off its lead.
The scared sheep sought refuge in the garden of a small home in Gorefield after being evacuated from the neighbouring field on October 27.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s neighbourhood police officers were forced to round up the group and return them to their rightful owner.
Photographs from the scene show dozens of the fluffy farm animals trying their best to fit into the garden, ignoring the ‘Beware of Dog’ sign on the gate.
A police spokesperson said: “The sheep had been chased out of their field by a dog that was not on a lead and fortunately, no sheep were injured.
“It is really important to keep dogs under proper control at all times, even in a rural setting. It is an offence to worry livestock.
“Investigations into this incident continue.”
