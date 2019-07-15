Advanced search

SPEED SKATING: Wisbech's Mike McInerney competes in final event of World Roller Games in sunny Barcelona, Spain

15 July, 2019 - 10:32
Wisbech’s Mike McInerney represents Great Britain as he competes in the final race of the World Roller Games in sunny Barcelona. Picture: Diccon Scrivens

Diccon Scrivens

A speed skater from the Fens represented Great Britain at the weekend as they competed in the final event of the World Roller Games in sunny Spain.

Mike McInerney of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters battled it out against 341 others in the marathon race event which took place in the streets of Barcelona.

Joining the 13-strong Great Britain team, McInerney sprinted to the finish line in a time of 1 hour and 8 minutes and finished in fifth place in the Masters category.

The result means that Mike holds the highest finishing position in a single race for the GB team, just shy of the podium; six minutes behind the Masters winner.

The result also sees Mike obtain a PB over his marathon result from last year at the British Marathon Championships, which was completed in a time of 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Fifty skaters in the Open category finished within a minute of eventual race winner Beddiaf Nolan from France, who completed the race in a time of 1hour and 55 seconds.

"Thanks for everyone's support and help in getting me fit," Mike said after the team were full of praise and congratulations for the veteran skater at the end of the race.

He now leads the team into the Outdoor British Championships this weekend at Tatem Park in Enfield.

Race reporting: Jo Tidman

