Monthly workers' rights stall to be staged at jobs café event in Wisbech this November and December

A monthly workers' rights stall will be held at a Fenland jobs café this November and December.

The Wisbech, March and District Trades Union will hold the stall at the Wisbech Jobs Café on November 29 and December 20.

The jobs café event takes place in the Queen Mary Centre in the town each Friday morning between 10am and 12pm.

A spokesman said: "The stall will be a resource for Fenland workers, whether in a trade union or not, to come in and get advice on their rights at work.

"In the New Year the Trades Council is intending to have a stall on the last Friday of each month. Information on Universal Credit will also be available."

Sue Dockett, trades union council secretary, said: "We are fairly isolated here on the Fens so it can be difficult for workers to get even basic information and advice.

"At our stall we will be able to tell you of your rights when you start work and if your rights are being met at work. Even if you are not in work you can still join a union.

"We cannot represent anyone who has, or has had, a problem at work but we can listen and give advice as to whether you have a case worth pursuing and where you can get support and representation."