Monthly workers' rights stall to be staged at jobs café event in Wisbech this November and December

PUBLISHED: 17:32 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 20 November 2019

A workers’ rights stall will be staged at the Wisbech Jobs Café on November 29 and December 20. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A monthly workers' rights stall will be held at a Fenland jobs café this November and December.

The Wisbech, March and District Trades Union will hold the stall at the Wisbech Jobs Café on November 29 and December 20.

The jobs café event takes place in the Queen Mary Centre in the town each Friday morning between 10am and 12pm.

A spokesman said: "The stall will be a resource for Fenland workers, whether in a trade union or not, to come in and get advice on their rights at work.

"In the New Year the Trades Council is intending to have a stall on the last Friday of each month. Information on Universal Credit will also be available."

Sue Dockett, trades union council secretary, said: "We are fairly isolated here on the Fens so it can be difficult for workers to get even basic information and advice.

"At our stall we will be able to tell you of your rights when you start work and if your rights are being met at work. Even if you are not in work you can still join a union.

"We cannot represent anyone who has, or has had, a problem at work but we can listen and give advice as to whether you have a case worth pursuing and where you can get support and representation."

Terraced houses in Wisbech given permission for EIGHT to live one side and NINE to live on the other side - with maybe one parking space

26 and 27 Alexandra Road, Wisbech, which have been given permission by Fenland District Council to remain as HMOs. Picture; GOOGLE

Cat rescued from burning flat in Wisbech as 'accidental blaze' rips through upper-floor at Weston Miller Drive

The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Deportation, eight years in jail and now £10,000 proceeds of crime order for man from Wisbech convicted of modern day slavery

Michail Charitonov, 37, formerly of Canon Street, Wisbech, was ordered to pay back £10,411.24 at the conclusion of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing. Picture: POLICE

Armed robbery at village store

The Budget store in Outwell Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Stranger Danger! School warns parents after large car approaches pupils 'asking them to get inside'

A large silver car has reportedly approached pupils from Marshland High School near Wisbech and asked them to get inside. Picture: Archant/FILE

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published

Lost Wisbech brought to life as 3,000 images taken by late photographer Geoff Hastings are published. Picture: GEOFF HASTINGS

Chatteris apprentice to take part in national welding competition

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, has been selected to take part in a national welding competition. Picture: METALCRAFT

Owner of Murrow newsagents fights off attempted robber who was carrying a knife

Aaron Pollington, who owns Pollington'?s Newsagents & General Store in Murrow, fought off a masked man (pictured) who demanded cash from the till this morning (Wednesday November 20). The man has since been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. Picture: AARON POLLINGTON

High-performing pupils at Fen academy get a taste of university life with tutorials from PhD mentors

High-performing students from Thomas Clarkson Academy are getting a taste of university life with a PhD mentors. Picture: Supplied
