Work begins at Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech to provide free out-patient care and support services

25 January, 2019 - 14:55
Building work has commenced at the Alan Hudson Day Centre in Wisbech following a consultation at the end of last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dawn Easby

A treatment centre in Wisbech that provides a range of free out-patient care and support services to people with life-threatening conditions is being expanded.

Following a consultation which took place at the end of 2018, Cambridgeshire-based Coulsons Building Group started expansion and redevelopment works on January 2.

The building project will expand current facilities and adjacent rooms into purpose-built spaces, allowing the specialist team to care for and support the growing number of patients.

Michelle Knight, matron of the centre, said: “In the last few years, it’s become more and more apparent that we needed to improve the facilities for patients here.

“We have a wonderful staff and volunteer team and I’m so delighted that our facilities will soon match their excellent standards of care.

“The impact of the changes will be huge especially when it comes to enhancing privacy for our patients, compared to what is possible in our current very restricted space.”

The project has been funded through The Hudson Foundation, The Friends of Wisbech Hospitals and the Robert Hall Charity.

Plasterers and electricians are making “quick progress” and the build team is currently on track to complete this phase of the works by March 15.

The team will hopefully move into the newly extended and developed areas on March 25 and internal works are due to complete at the end of April.

For more information, visit: www.arhc.org.uk/alan-hudson-day-treatment-centre.asp

