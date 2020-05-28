Former trade union activists to mark 50th anniversary of Equal Pay Act with booklet

Two retired trade union activists will launch a booklet to mark 50 years of the Equal Pay Act this week.

Sue Dockett and Julie Williams from Wisbech will release ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, which tells the stories of women from the East of England who are still active in their unions and fighting for equal pay and equal rights.

As well as this, the achievements of working women will also be highlighted in a bid to inspire women to make a change through joining a union.

Sue said: “We are celebrating the achievements of 170 years of working women’s struggles for equality through the trade union movement but fifty years on from the Act, women are still fighting for equal pay and equal rights.”

Julie added: “We want the booklet to show that being active in your union doesn’t mean you have to be a branch official.

“Going to meetings, making decisions and promoting the union among work colleagues is just as important.

“If we are going to end low pay and exploitation women must get involved in their union.”

The booklet will be available on the Wisbech, March and District Council Facebook page from tomorrow (Friday, May 29), where it will be printed and distributed once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have eased.

For more information, email Sue Dockett at wmdtuc@gmail.com.

