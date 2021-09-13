News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Many reasons' for Syrah ahead of half-marathon return

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:19 PM September 13, 2021   
Syrah Arnold with Wisbech cafe owners ahead of Prostate Cancer UK fundraiser

Syrah Arnold (Centre) with Silvia Rinaldi and Ferad Seid, who run Café D-licious in Wisbech and have teamed up with Syrah ahead of her half-marathon fundraiser. - Credit: Syrah Arnold

An artist will run 13.1 miles four years since her first half-marathon when she aims to raise funds for a charity close to her. 

Syrah Arnold is taking part in the Cambridge half-marathon on October 17 for Prostate Cancer UK, a decision she said there are “many reasons for”. 

Syrah is also being supported in her fundraising efforts by Café D-licious in Wisbech. 

Writing on her JustGiving page, she said: “The main two (reasons) being two very special and loved men in my life who are fighting this condition right now.   

“I am not a natural runner, which makes running even four miles an achievement for me!  

You may also want to watch:

“I managed 100 miles in February for children's mental health and it's been four years since my first half marathon.” 

Having teamed up with Café D-licious headed by Silvia Rinaldi and Ferad Seid, Syrah has already started raising funds ahead of her half-marathon test. 

The community development worker also attended a car boot sale to help her cause and has met several men who are currently battling prostate cancer. 

“It’s a sobering thought that a man dies in the UK every 45 minutes due to prostate cancer,” said Syrah.  

“I ended each run with this dreadful statistic in my thoughts.  

“Now, if I find training hard, it’s a very good reminder why putting effort in is so important.” 

So far, Syrah has raised more than four times her initial £200 target for charity. 

To help Syrah’s efforts, Café D-licious are offering three prizes of meals for two with values of £10, £15 and £17. 

To take part, readers must donate £5 to Syrah’s JustGiving page between September 15 and midnight on September 29 and will have their name included in a draw to win a prize. 

Syrah added: “I hope many local people will show support for the cause I’m fundraising for and also support for this local café.” 

The winners will be announced on Syrah’s fundraising page and on a notice at the café on Old Market on September 30.  

Three runners-up will be able to collect a bag of printed art cards from the café.   

To donate and to find details of the prizes, visit Syrah’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/syrah-arnold1.  

