Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

A woman escaped severe injury after falling from the third floor of a building in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire Police say they responded on Friday night at around 8.20pm to “reports of concern for a person” in Norwich Road.

When they arrived – with ambulance crews – they found the woman had fallen from the third-floor.

You may also want to watch:

“The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk with serious, but not life-threatening injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

The property from where a woman fell from the third floor in Norwich Road, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE The property from where a woman fell from the third floor in Norwich Road, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

However, what complicated the issue was the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault earlier in the day. He was taken away for questioning to Thorpe Wood police station but released with no further action.

The incident involving the woman falling from the roof is not being treated as suspicious.

The property – next to a cycle repair shop – was taped off and police stayed outside throughout Saturday.

The condition of the woman who fell is not known.