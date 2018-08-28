Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:21 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 08 January 2019

A woman is in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman is in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Lakenheath.

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following the incident yesterday at 5.45pm.

A silver Renault Scenic car travelling south towards Lakenheath collided with a woman pedestrian who was crossing the B1112, Eriswell Road, near to Lakenheath playing fields.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to take place but has since reopened.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.41pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Eriswell Road, Lakenheath.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the MAGPAS Air Ambulance.

“A woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage captured in the vicinity around the time of the collision are asked to call the Bury St Edmunds roads armed policing team on 101, quoting reference CAD 311 of January 7.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

The eight-year-old boy shared his experiences being interviewed by a counter-terrorism officers with community-led pressure group PreventWatch last month. Photo: Youtube\PreventWatch

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Fifty-one road safety schemes in Fenland miss out on share of £3 million funding – with not one chosen in the district

Fifty-one schemes to improve road safety across Fenland have all been ditched by council bosses with not one being chosen to get a share of £3 million funding. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Athletics: Three Counties RC members enjoy parkrun tests

Three Counties Running Club members at King's Lynn

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay suggests attacks like those on MP Anna Soubry show how divisive Brexit has become and why a second vote would be hugely damaging

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay MP visits Peterborough Brotherhood facility., Peterborough Brotherhood facility, Peterborough . Picture. TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists