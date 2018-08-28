Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision
PUBLISHED: 12:29 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 04 February 2019
Archant
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3).
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.
At about 3pm, the pedestrian was crossing the road on North Street when the collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf took place.
Police and ambulance services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.
Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 quoting incident 228 of February 3. Alternatively report any information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.