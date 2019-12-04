Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She has been rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital via air ambulance following the collision on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital on December 4.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.03am to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

"Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

"A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Wisbech at around 10am today to reports of a collision.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated a patient at the scene before transporting them to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."

- More as we get it.