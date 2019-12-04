Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 04 December 2019
A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van in Wisbech.
She has been rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital via air ambulance following the collision on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital on December 4.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.03am to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.
"Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.
"A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition."
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Wisbech at around 10am today to reports of a collision.
"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
"Crews treated a patient at the scene before transporting them to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."
- More as we get it.
