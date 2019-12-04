Advanced search

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 04 December 2019

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van in Wisbech.

She has been rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital via air ambulance following the collision on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital on December 4.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.03am to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

"Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

"A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Wisbech at around 10am today to reports of a collision.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated a patient at the scene before transporting them to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."

- More as we get it.

