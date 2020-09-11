Advanced search

Gorefield woman fights on as five-year battle to save animal rescue shelter goes to trial

PUBLISHED: 13:17 11 September 2020

Mary Higgins with some of the dogs she looks after at her animal rescue shelter near Gorefield. Picture: DAN MASON

Mary Higgins with some of the dogs she looks after at her animal rescue shelter near Gorefield. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

A woman who could lose her animal rescue shelter after 50 years said she is determined to continue doing the thing she loves most.

Mary Higgins with two of the dogs she looks after at her animal rescue shelter near Gorefield. Picture: DAN MASONMary Higgins with two of the dogs she looks after at her animal rescue shelter near Gorefield. Picture: DAN MASON

Mary Higgins, who runs the shelter on Elloe Bank near Gorefield, takes care of animals such as dogs, feral cats and birds ranging from five weeks to 14-years-old, who either need rehoming or retraining.

After a spell as an air mechanic in the Royal Navy, Ms Higgins moved to the area from London and looks after animals for those who are unable to take care of their pets or struggling to afford vet bills.

But despite enduring lengthy days, this is something the 70-year-old has been able to adapt to.

“I get up at 3am and finish about 10-11pm, depending on if I can get in a nap during the afternoon,” she said.

“I don’t rush; everything is taken slow and I can get on with whatever I want to do.”

In 2015, Ms Higgins received a noise abatement notice from Fenland District Council (FDC) over noise caused by her dogs, which were claimed to be barking 16 hours a day.

A court case has now been launched into the matter, which was opened at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 9 and has been sent to trial.

Ms Higgins fears that if she loses, this could force her to close the shelter and have all her animals put down.

“It has gone over the top,” Ms Higgins said.

“My attitude is that the dogs are not a nuisance. They don’t touch anyone else and they don’t bite.

“I’m getting my house insulated so that will help reduce the sound going through the walls.

MORE: Dog whose leg was ‘entirely rotten and barely attached to her body’ is learning to walk again

“The most important thing is the dogs have got to feel safe. It’s important for their own wellbeing because if they feel good in themselves, they feel healthier.

“I worry about them and that I will lose my dogs.

“If you have a talent, you should use it, and my only talent is looking after dogs. If my dogs were put down, I think I would follow very quickly.

“The dogs are my life.”

An FDC spokesperson said: ““Fenland District Council is prosecuting Mary Higgins for failure to comply with a noise abatement notice. We won’t be able to provide a comment.”

The trial is due to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 29.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Gorefield woman fights on as five-year battle to save animal rescue shelter goes to trial

Mary Higgins with some of the dogs she looks after at her animal rescue shelter near Gorefield. Picture: DAN MASON

‘Our hearts are broken’: Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved son’ who died after stabbing

Tom Lewis, 23, from Wisbech died on September 10 after a stabbing in Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8. Picture: Family/Supplied

Three-bed house in the Fens transformed into secret mini skate park hits the market

Bowl house! This former youth hall transformed into a three-bed house in Terrington St Clement comes complete with a secret skate park. Picture: Attik Estate Agents

Metro Mayor to confront rail minister over lack of delivery from CrossCountry, while announcing more new stations

Metro Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), James Palmer, is to voice his frustrations to Chris Heaton-Harris, minister of state at the Department for Transport, about the continued lack of delivery from the rail service of CrossCountry (XT Trains Ltd). Picture: GOV.UK

Train operator CrossCountry to stop its trains halting at Whittlesea, March and Manea, blaming a ‘resource issue’

Train operator CrossCountry is to stop its trains halting at Whittlesea, March and Manea, blaming a ‘resource issue’ - but now Mayor James Palmer is calling for action to save these “lifeline” rail services.