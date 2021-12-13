News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Woman dies in collision at Thorney

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:18 AM December 13, 2021
A woman has died after a collision in New Cut, Thorney on Sunday December 12.

A woman has died after a collision in New Cut, Thorney on Sunday December 12. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A woman has died after a collision in Thorney, near Peterborough, yesterday afternoon (Sunday December 12).

Police were called to the New Cut at 10.23am with reports of a collision involving a Nissan Elgrand and a Citroen C1.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Citroen, a 66-year-old woman from Peterborough, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old man from the Spalding area, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries. 

A passenger from the Nissan was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 181 of December 12.



Cambs Live News
Fenland News

