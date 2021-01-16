News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ditch crash victim seriously injured

John Elworthy

Published: 12:01 PM January 16, 2021   
Scene of last night's crash at Outwell in which a woman in her 60s was seriously injured. 

A woman in her 60s was seriously injured in a collision in Outwell last night (Friday January 15). 

It happened at about 6.50pm on the A1101 near to the junction with Brambles Lane when a blue Nissan Micra, travelling from Wisbech towards Outwell left the road and crashed into a ditch. 

“The driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment,” said a police spokesperson. 

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has relevant dashcam footage or information concerning the driving manner of the car prior to the crash.” 

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 350 of January 15 or email PC Mark Whitmore at Mark.Whitmore@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. 

