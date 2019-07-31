Woman assaulted in Wisbech burglary after spate of crimes in the town

A woman in her 80s has been assaulted in Wisbech after she tackled a burglar who broke into her home stealing her handbag, money and bank cards.

The incident, which happened on Monday night (July 29) in Holmes Drive, left the woman with minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, of slim build, about 5' 8", wearing a grey hoody and grey jogging bottoms.

It comes as police are appealing for information after 26 burglaries have taken place in the town in the last four months.

Due to their close proximity and similar targets police believe they are linked.

DC Adam Blake said: "While we are doing all we can to catch those responsible for these crimes I am urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us with our inquiries.

"We have already arrested three individuals in connection with these offences, one of whom has been charged, but we believe there is a bigger group who is behind this series."

Most of the burglaries have taken place overnight, however some have been during the day.

Many have been through forced entry with both homes and outbuildings such as garages and sheds being targeted.

The most recent offences took place last night (July 30) with two garages and a shed being entered in Lerowe Road and another garage being broken into in Bush Lane.

On these occasions nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report. If a crime is in progress always call 999.

Information and advice about how best to protect your home from burglars can be found on the force website at www.cambs.police.uk/burglary

