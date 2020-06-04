Advanced search

Pet owner ‘thinking the worst’ as appeal is launched to find missing cat

PUBLISHED: 12:10 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 04 June 2020

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

The owner of a cat who has been missing for over two weeks said she is “thinking the worst” and urges residents to help bring her much-loved pet home.

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIEDAn appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pixie, who is mainly an indoor cat and lives with sister Pearl and three dogs, left her home on Seventh Avenue in Walsoken near Wisbech on Wednesday, May 20.

Pixie, who is not microchipped, is mainly white with a tint of black, a tabby tail and has a ‘V’ shape on her fur.

Pixie’s owner, Emma, has already appealed on social media and will also be distributing flyers around the town to help with the search.

She said: “Pixie is about two years-old. She just went over the fence. She is not used to being outside and she may be petrified.

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie (right) who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIEDAn appeal has been launched to help find Pixie (right) who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED

“I am upset over her not coming back. I am panicking thinking the worst because she is an indoor cat, so she is not used to being outside.

“I think Pixie is happy living with me, but she has got out and is probably scared of something, which is maybe why she has not come back.”

Emma said she will offer an award to anyone who finds Pixie. If you see Pixie, contact Emma on 07809 264236.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle: ‘These are some of the things found; some mundane some interesting dating from 250 to 100 years ago,” says the management committee. An issue has arisen over proper recording of the finds at this historic site. Picture; WISBECH CASTLE

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle: ‘These are some of the things found; some mundane some interesting dating from 250 to 100 years ago,” says the management committee. An issue has arisen over proper recording of the finds at this historic site. Picture; WISBECH CASTLE

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Pet owner ‘thinking the worst’ as appeal is launched to find missing cat

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

Firefighters across Cambridgeshire lead the way with new protective equipment

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is one of the first crews to roll out smoke blocking curtains in England. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24