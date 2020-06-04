Pet owner ‘thinking the worst’ as appeal is launched to find missing cat

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

The owner of a cat who has been missing for over two weeks said she is “thinking the worst” and urges residents to help bring her much-loved pet home.

Pixie, who is mainly an indoor cat and lives with sister Pearl and three dogs, left her home on Seventh Avenue in Walsoken near Wisbech on Wednesday, May 20.

Pixie, who is not microchipped, is mainly white with a tint of black, a tabby tail and has a ‘V’ shape on her fur.

Pixie’s owner, Emma, has already appealed on social media and will also be distributing flyers around the town to help with the search.

She said: “Pixie is about two years-old. She just went over the fence. She is not used to being outside and she may be petrified.

“I am upset over her not coming back. I am panicking thinking the worst because she is an indoor cat, so she is not used to being outside.

“I think Pixie is happy living with me, but she has got out and is probably scared of something, which is maybe why she has not come back.”

Emma said she will offer an award to anyone who finds Pixie. If you see Pixie, contact Emma on 07809 264236.

