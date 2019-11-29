Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

A 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in a busy Wisbech car park on Wednesday afternoon (November 27).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The suspect got her away with her handbag after brandishing a knife.

The incident happened in Somers Road car park and police say they were able to trace a 16 year-old boy who they believe to be responsible.

He was questioned at his home address later in the day and taken to the King's Lynn Police Investigation after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the suspect remains in custody.

A 15 year old girl was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.