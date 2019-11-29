Advanced search

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

PUBLISHED: 15:19 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 29 November 2019

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in a busy Wisbech car park on Wednesday afternoon (November 27).

The suspect got her away with her handbag after brandishing a knife.

The incident happened in Somers Road car park and police say they were able to trace a 16 year-old boy who they believe to be responsible.

He was questioned at his home address later in the day and taken to the King's Lynn Police Investigation after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the suspect remains in custody.

A 15 year old girl was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Most Read

Ho ho NO! Santa wars in Wisbech as The Castle ‘upset’ the Lions by launching their own grotto during Christmas fayre at same time as theirs

Santa wars in Wisbech as Wisbech Castle launch a Christmas grotto on the same day as the Wisbech Lions. Picture: Supplied/Archant

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech thought to be murdered in 2015 could still be alive

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech Ricardas Puisys (inset) - who is believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: Clare Butler/Cambs Cops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ho ho NO! Santa wars in Wisbech as The Castle ‘upset’ the Lions by launching their own grotto during Christmas fayre at same time as theirs

Santa wars in Wisbech as Wisbech Castle launch a Christmas grotto on the same day as the Wisbech Lions. Picture: Supplied/Archant

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech thought to be murdered in 2015 could still be alive

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech Ricardas Puisys (inset) - who is believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: Clare Butler/Cambs Cops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech couple returning from holiday find excrement, waste, abandoned clothes and two tents over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

‘A role model to female firefighters nationwide’ - first female manager at March Station

Firefighter Vicky Vata is the first female manager at March Fire Station. She was joined by Mayor of March Rob Skoulding. Picture: CC WAYNE MARSHALL

March father of four ‘lucky to be alive’ after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Young ‘Masterchefs’ compete in March Rotary Club’s cooking competition at Neale-Wade Academy

Ten aspiring chefs took part in March Rotary Club’s cooking competition held at Neale-Wade Academy. Picture: Supplied/Rotary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists