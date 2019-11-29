Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested
PUBLISHED: 15:19 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 29 November 2019
Archant
A 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in a busy Wisbech car park on Wednesday afternoon (November 27).
The suspect got her away with her handbag after brandishing a knife.
The incident happened in Somers Road car park and police say they were able to trace a 16 year-old boy who they believe to be responsible.
He was questioned at his home address later in the day and taken to the King's Lynn Police Investigation after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the suspect remains in custody.
A 15 year old girl was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.
