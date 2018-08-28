Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inspirational women set up cancer support group in Witchford

PUBLISHED: 09:48 18 December 2018

Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford. Picture: LAURA BAYLIS

Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford. Picture: LAURA BAYLIS

Archant

“I live my life not knowing how long I have left to live – if I can help others feel less alone then it will make it all worth it.”

Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford. Picture: LAURA BAYLIS Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford. Picture: LAURA BAYLIS

Those were the words from Laura Baylis, battling incurable cancer, who has setup the Ely Cancer Community Group in Witchford.

Laura, 52, has been through a rollercoaster of emotions since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2015.

During her treatment she met fellow cancer sufferer Jo Fitzpatrick, from Haddenham, and both quickly realised how there was no local support groups for those in similar positions.

“I was too ill to go to Cambridge and Jo and I thought it would be a good idea to set up a group around here instead,” Laura explained.

“We’ve already got some people interested but now we just want to spread the word.

“When you are unwell and faced with cancer you feel isolated and alone and like no one else will understand.

“We want to offer help and support and be there just as listening ear and for someone to talk to if they feel like it.”

Laura and Jo have already got the local Waitrose and Ely Print Centre on board who supply refreshments and posters for free.

The group will be held at Witchford Village Hall every Wednesday.

Since her declining health, Laura, said the best way fight her condition is to help others.

She added: “I used to run adult support classes and self-help groups in the community.

“But then when I got cancer I felt a real loss of identity but now being able to setup something like this has allowed me to gain a sense of who I am again.

“I felt very depressed and since a car accident six years ago too, I lost my worth.

“But by helping others who are going through a similar experience we could get the word out there that there is local support available in Ely and surrounding areas and not just in Cambridge.

“Hopefully I can relate to others and it would be something to look forward too.”

To get involved with the support group, offer any ideas or help then email Laura and Jo at: elycancer@yahoo.com

Also search Ely Cancer Support Group on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech left with nothing to show for hard-working effort away at table-topping Holt

Wisbech's Will Lankfer, David Wadsley and Luke Green

Pete Tong announces Cambridgeshire date for next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

MP speaks of ‘some very serious issues’ in respect of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and hopes they are resolved ‘very quickly’

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra orchestra Credit: Anthony Mooney

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists