Published: 5:15 PM December 16, 2020

WisWIN campaigners fighting the incinerator plans said they had "a really positive morning" giving out their new leaflets. - Credit: KIM TAYLOR

Campaigners fighting the Wisbech incinerator plans said they had "a really positive morning" giving out their new leaflets.

Despite discovering that three heavy duty banners had been removed from different locations yesterday, Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) said their latest campaign trail was a success.

Virginia Bucknor, spokesperson for WisWIN, said on social media: "Well, it’s rough and tiring doing this, but that’s exactly why we’re out there: to try and protect and stop this toxic incinerator, which will poison the atmosphere all around Wisbech. It’s about saving lives."

She added that "the only negative comment I got was a guy shouting from his van 'get a life'."

Since Friday (December 11), two banners have been taken down at Algores Way and at the Morrisons roundabout.

Another is missing from the passageway leading to the Queen’s car park - but it is not known when this was removed.

But MVV Environment, the company behind the £300m proposed mega incinerator, has denied any involvement in taking the banners down.