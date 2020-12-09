Advanced search

‘Bubble rallies’ help retain momentum of anti-incinerator campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:56 09 December 2020

WisWin campaigners who are against the Wisbech incinerator proposals are holding 'Bubble Rallies' throughout December. Pictures: WisWIN

Campaigners will be seen out in force again this month fighting against proposals to build a mega incinerator in Wisbech.

While Covid-19 restrictions mean the group from Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) are unable to get together in large numbers, they are holding smaller ‘Bubble Rallies’ over the next fortnight.

They kick-started their run with a socially distanced rally on Freedom Bridge on Tuesday morning (December 8), and will be at various other location around town before Christmas.

WisWIN has also released a new leaflet arguing why residents should be against the incinerator.

“Wisbech and villages say NO to the incinerator,” it is titled.

Included in the flyer’s points are:-

• the incinerator will be among the largest in Europe if given the go-ahead

• toxins emitted from the incinerator will pollute and contaminate the environment

• the structure is being proposed on land at the highest risk of flooding

• three schools are very close to the proposed site

• the proposed incinerator chimney will be 30m taller than Ely Cathedral

• it will potentially release 65,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, making “a mockery” of the UK’s attempts to cut carbon emissions

“What’s in it for Wisbech? Nothing at all...” it ends.

MVV Environment, the company behind the £300m proposals for Algores Way, held what it’s saying was a second non-statutory consultation period in the autumn.

The first was held in spring, during the first coronavirus lockdown.

But over September and October, there were in-person exhibitions and documents available for public view at various locations in and around Wisbech.

On its busiest day, MVV says 30 people attended its Queen Mary Centre exhibition.

There will be another consultation held early next year before MVV finalises its planning application in autumn 2021.

The company says the site will be known as the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power facility, and it will create jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled race that would otherwise go to landfill.

Ultimately the decision on whether or not the incinerator is approved for construction will be taken by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, currently Alok Sharma MP.

Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, has set up an online petition for residents who are against the proposals at www.stopfenlandincinerator.co.uk

WisWIN are also selling baseball caps for £6 each to help fund their campaign efforts.

