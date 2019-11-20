Advanced search

Wisbech youngster wins top award for his spoken English skills

20 November, 2019 - 17:00
Talented 11-year-old Freddie van Daalenm from Wisbech is one of 10 students from around the country to get a top award for his spoken English skills. Picture: ESB

A talented 11-year-old from Wisbech is one of 10 students from around the country to get a top award for his spoken English skills.

Freddie van Daalenm, who attended Magdalene House Preparatory School at Wisbech Grammar, received the English Speaking Board's (ESB) highest commendation of Young Speaker of the Year.

Each year, the awards recognise the outstanding spoken English skills of candidates who are sitting ESB communication assessments.

The 10 winners were selected from 12,000 youngsters who took ESB speech assessments in 2018/19.

When Freddie took his ESB assessment, his assessor praised him for his talk on The Evolution of Engines, as well as his reading of Secret Weapon, part of the Alex Rider series of books by Anthony Horowitz.

At an awards ceremony, held in the Princess Royal Suite at Aintree Racecourse, Freddie was presented with his trophy and certificate.

Freddie said: "This has been a really special day for me and my family, and I really enjoyed performing my reading.

"It was also great to hear all the other young speakers at the showcase."

