'I can't explain how bad it is' - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 10:37 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 31 January 2020

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

Archant

A Wisbech woman is pleading for help from the British Embassy after revealing shocking photos of where she and her friend are stranded in Cambodia after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Cesca Nicole, 23, is stuck in the country after airlines went into lockdown due to the spread of the deadly disease.

Pictures show dirty, flooded streets with rubble and ruins of demolished buildings.

Cesca says she has contacted the British Embassy several times yet they only advise for her to "get a flight out of there".

"It is so rough here, I just can't explain how bad it is," she said.

"There are bulldozers everywhere, it is basically a construction site.

"This place has no lights at night and we just hide in our hostel room.

"We have little money remaining, so in a couple of days I'll probably end up sleeping on the beach."

Cesca moved to Wuhan last year to be a teacher after graduating from the University of Strathclyde.

The pair have lost more than £1,000 in attempts to book fights out of Cambodia after their holiday in Southeast Asia.

She said: "I just don't understand why British people are getting free flights from Wuhan and I'm ignored and told to just 'wait and see'.

"We used the wages from work and savings for this trip, so now we're just trying to hold on to the positive memories."

