Mia Hansson with her full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry in Wisbech, which has so far taken her almost six years to stitch. - Credit: PA

A trained primary school teacher from Wisbech has said that copying mistakes in the Bayeux Tapestry is going to “turn my hair grey”.

She is almost six years into a project to stitch a full-size replica of the medieval original.

Mia Hansson started work on the replica in July 2016 and had hoped to finish within 10 years.

She passed the halfway mark in January, having crafted 34.2 metres (112 feet) of the 68.38 metre (224 feet) artwork.

The 47-year-old works on the tapestry “curled up on my sofa” at home and can spend up to 10 hours per day on it.

The Bayeux Tapestry tells the story of the Norman Conquest in 1066.

“If you go and view the Bayeux Tapestry you’re going to see it as a whole, but I have to dissect every single inch of it to recreate it, to draw it correctly,” said Mia.

“I find all the little details that they did wrong from the very start and probably thought ‘doesn’t matter, nobody’s going to notice’.

“But I did, 960 years later. Who am I to correct their work.

"I’m a trained primary school teacher – correcting mistakes is what I do. This is going to turn my hair grey".

Mia is currently working on a piece where the back leg of a horse is “simply just wrong” and she has to copy that, but she says it’s “doing my head in”.

The full-time carer for her disabled stepson said that she started sewing aged “four or five”.

“My nan taught me cross stitch basically to keep me quiet and stop being naughty,” she said.

Mia started sewing Viking re-enactment clothes in 2001.

"I became quite good at it, getting orders from friends and family, museums and schools".

She added: “Six years ago I didn’t have any orders coming in. I got bored trying to think ‘what can I make next’.

"So I thought I need a project I can’t finish in a hurry.”

Mia heard of someone making a half-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry and decided to do a full-size one herself.

“I may sell the replica once it's completed but it’s not going to go cheap, obviously,” she said.

Mia will display the unfinished replica tapestry at St Peter’s Church Hall in Wisbech on April 12.

Close up detail of Mia Hansson's full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry in Wisbech, which has so far taken her almost six years to stitch. - Credit: PA



