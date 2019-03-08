Wisbech runner finally gets ballot place in Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 after applying every year for seven years

Sarah Rippon, pictured when she was younger at the Wisbech Sea Cadets (right), who is running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon after applying for seven years. Picture: ARCHIVE ARCHIVE

A runner from the Fens has finally secured a ballot place in the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon after applying every year for the last seven years.

Sarah Rippon, who lives in Wisbech, will still be raising money for her chosen organisation even though she didn’t secure a charity space.

The 52-year-old will be raising cash for the Wisbech Sea Cadets. She and her husband are both ex-cadets and former members of the T.S Falcon group.

Mrs Rippon has already raised more than £350 of her £1,500 target for the club and she says she cannot wait to see the members’ faces when they hear what she has raised.

She said: “As an ex-serving member of the unit, I had some really good memories of my time there, making new friends from different sea cadet units.

“Helping in the community and learning all kinds of different things, like canoeing, swimming, drill practicing, shooting, camping and being in a team.

“I have also spent a week at HMS Raleigh and did quite a few competitions along the way and know I think it’s time for me to pay them back.

“I was in the sea cadets for several years and with your help I would like to raise funds to buy equipment. It would be so satifying to see the cadets faces when they get new equipment.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-rippon-1