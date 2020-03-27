Woman charged with burglary, theft and fraud

Archant

A woman from Wisbech has been charged with five offences including burglary, theft and fraud after being arrested yesterday (Thursday March 26).

Jody Marshall, 29, of South Brink, was arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Worcester Road, Wisbech, on March 15.

She has since been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards, theft from a shop, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary.

She has been remanded for a hearing via video link at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday March 27).