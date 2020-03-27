Woman charged with burglary, theft and fraud
PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 27 March 2020
Archant
A woman from Wisbech has been charged with five offences including burglary, theft and fraud after being arrested yesterday (Thursday March 26).
You may also want to watch:
Jody Marshall, 29, of South Brink, was arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Worcester Road, Wisbech, on March 15.
She has since been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards, theft from a shop, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary.
She has been remanded for a hearing via video link at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday March 27).