Wisbech woman suffers minor injuries after assault

PUBLISHED: 12:07 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 18 December 2019

Police were called to Church Mews in Wisbech on Tuesday December 17 after a woman was attacked by a gang of teenagers. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A young woman suffered minor injuries when a teenage gang - thought to be a mix of boys and girls- attacked her at home.

The injured woman, in her 30s, was taken to Wisbech Police Station by a neighbour who witnessed the attack in Church Mews.

It happened at around 5.30pm on December 17 when the neighbour came to the rescue.

He described the attack as "disgusting" and said the victim was very distressed.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.32pm with reports of concern for a woman in Church Mews, Wisbech.

"The woman, who is in her thirties, had been attacked by a group of teenagers and received minor injuries.

"An investigation into what happened is ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

The Good Samaritan neighbour said the victim "feels trapped; it keeps happening".

