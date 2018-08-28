Breaking News
Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home
PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 05 February 2019
The man who died of a stab wound in Wisbech on Sunday evening (3) has been named by police.
Jurijs Paramonovs, 46, died at his home in West Parade shortly after police were called at 9.46pm with reports of violence at the property.
A post mortem concluded that Jurijs died as a result of a stab wound.
Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, has been charged with murder and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (5 February).