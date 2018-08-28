Advanced search

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 February 2019

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

The man who died of a stab wound in Wisbech on Sunday evening (3) has been named by police.

Jurijs Paramonovs, 46, died at his home in West Parade shortly after police were called at 9.46pm with reports of violence at the property.

A post mortem concluded that Jurijs died as a result of a stab wound.

Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, has been charged with murder and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (5 February).

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

