Breaking News

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

The man who died of a stab wound in Wisbech on Sunday evening (3) has been named by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jurijs Paramonovs, 46, died at his home in West Parade shortly after police were called at 9.46pm with reports of violence at the property.

A post mortem concluded that Jurijs died as a result of a stab wound.

Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, has been charged with murder and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (5 February).