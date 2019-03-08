Advanced search

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

PUBLISHED: 12:08 12 March 2019

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

Police are warning people not to approach a Wisbech man who is wanted for serious domestic assault.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Carl Lee, who is wanted in connection with an assault on March 2 at a house in Wisbech.

Members of the public are asked not to approach the 34-year-old, but to call the police immediately.

Anyone who has seen Lee or believes they may know of his whereabouts should call police on 101 and quote incident CC-02032019-0268 of March 2.

