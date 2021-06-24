Published: 5:39 PM June 24, 2021

Wisbech Rose Fair 2019: Hundreds packed the centre for the rose parade and the town buzzed with excited visitors enjoying the Rose Fair celebrations. - Credit: IAN CARTER

With Rose Fair cancelled this year, Trinity Methodist Church in Wisbech is to hold a special flower festival on Saturday and Sunday July 3 and 4.

With national thank you day on Sunday, the church is choosing the theme of ‘thank you’ to join in.

It’s really important to say thank you, for the small stuff as well as the big things in our lives.

We have all lived with so much in the last 18 months and we wanted a way to say thank you to so many people.

Those in the NHS, in our schools, in our churches, in the fields, factories and farms, in depots and on shop floors.

We often say thank you to people with flowers, so we hope people will come and be lifted by them, and encouraged to reflect on what they have to be thankful for too.’

A one-way route will be in operation and masks should be worn to comply (exemptions apply) with Covid-19 regulations.

The displays will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday. Refreshments, lunches and snacks are also available.

I thank God for all those in our community who have reached out and provided for us all in so many ways in what continues to be testing times.

It has been great to encourage people from the church and the community to come and make an arrangement for the festival, so I hope people will come to say thank you too.

ADAM STEVENSON (Revd.), Trinity Methodist Church, Wisbech