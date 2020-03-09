Wisbech travel agent offers toilet roll multipack for £499 - with a trip to Orlando included

As supermarket shelves are stripped bare of household essentials during the coronavirus outbreak, Sunlounger Travel is offering luxury Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday included.

The light-hearted offer was set up by Iain Kirkbright at Sunlounger Travel after he saw media reports of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and paracetamol selling out over the weekend.

Images of bare supermarket shelves appeared across the internet as people stock up on items in case they fall ill with coronavirus.

And Iain posted the Sunlounger Travel £499 Andrex offer on social media this morning - and it has caused a few laughs throughout the day.

He said: 'You see the pictures of all the empty shelves and it's as though everyone has gone mad. They seem to be buying toilet roll for no apparent reason.

'So I thought perhaps we could have some light-hearted fun and take the mickey out of the situation.

'We specifically chose Andrex because of its quality, and the Orlando deal is a very popular destination.'

He added: 'Everyone has understood the joke so far and found it caused some laughs over our Facebook page.'

At the time of going to press, nobody had purchased Sunlounger Travel Andrex toilet paper offer.