Advanced search

Wisbech travel agent offers toilet roll multipack for £499 - with a trip to Orlando included

PUBLISHED: 17:19 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 09 March 2020

As superrmarket shelves are emptied in coronorvirus panic, Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech is offering Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday to Orlandlo included.

As superrmarket shelves are emptied in coronorvirus panic, Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech is offering Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday to Orlandlo included.

Sunlounger Travel

As supermarket shelves are stripped bare of household essentials during the coronavirus outbreak, Sunlounger Travel is offering luxury Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday included.

As superrmarket shelves are emptied in coronorvirus panic, Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech is offering Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday to Orlandlo included.As superrmarket shelves are emptied in coronorvirus panic, Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech is offering Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday to Orlandlo included.

The light-hearted offer was set up by Iain Kirkbright at Sunlounger Travel after he saw media reports of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and paracetamol selling out over the weekend.

Images of bare supermarket shelves appeared across the internet as people stock up on items in case they fall ill with coronavirus.

And Iain posted the Sunlounger Travel £499 Andrex offer on social media this morning - and it has caused a few laughs throughout the day.

You may also want to watch:

He said: 'You see the pictures of all the empty shelves and it's as though everyone has gone mad. They seem to be buying toilet roll for no apparent reason.

'So I thought perhaps we could have some light-hearted fun and take the mickey out of the situation.

'We specifically chose Andrex because of its quality, and the Orlando deal is a very popular destination.'

He added: 'Everyone has understood the joke so far and found it caused some laughs over our Facebook page.'

At the time of going to press, nobody had purchased Sunlounger Travel Andrex toilet paper offer.

Most Read

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Men charged with burglary after breaking into recycling centre moments after each other

Two Wisbech men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road moments after each other on Sunday March 8. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Most Read

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Men charged with burglary after breaking into recycling centre moments after each other

Two Wisbech men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road moments after each other on Sunday March 8. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Wisbech travel agent offers toilet roll multipack for £499 - with a trip to Orlando included

As superrmarket shelves are emptied in coronorvirus panic, Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech is offering Andrex toilet paper for £499 with a holiday to Orlandlo included.

ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club go full strength to finish Frostbite League in style

Fenland Running Club in action. Pictures: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Men charged with burglary after breaking into recycling centre moments after each other

Two Wisbech men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road moments after each other on Sunday March 8. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

RUGBY: Wisbech Wildcats run to bonus point victory after convincing display at St Neots

The Wisbech Wildcats team who beat St Neots 2nds. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL
Drive 24