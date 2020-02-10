Storm Ciara: Wisbech Town secretary says situation cannot 'get any worse' after stand is destroyed

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC Archant

Wisbech Town FC secretary Spencer Larham believes the club's situation cannot "get any worse" after their stand was destroyed by Storm Ciara at the weekend.

Looks like #StormCíara has paid the @ElgoodsBrewery1 Fenland Stadium a visit... pic.twitter.com/05fchjlB1Z — Wisbech Town FC (@wisbechtownfc) February 9, 2020

High winds damaged the North Stand at the club's Elgood's Fenland Stadium on Sunday (February 9), and it is uncertain whether repair costs, which could escalate to £20,000, will be covered by their insurers.

"It is basically a write-off," Larham said.

"At about 10.10am, we heard a loud bang. We got a phone call from somebody who was in the clubhouse at the time and they said: 'have you looked outside?'.

"We got ourselves together, got out the door and saw the stand lying on its back twisted."

The Fenmen, who sit bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division, may not be able to host their league fixture with Frickley Athletic this Saturday due to the damage, where a goal frame was also written off.

"If it is not an insurance job, it is not the end of the world to not have a stand behind the goal, as long as we have sufficient cover," Larham said.

"It is a devastating blow to the club because it is another thing that this season has thrown at us that we could really do without. It is another one of those events I think 'can it get any worse'.

"We have to have cover for 100 people in the ground. There are seats in that end, but the seats would need to be covered because we cannot have seats exposed to the elements.

"It has spoiled the ground."

Wisbech have already received messages of support to help with repairing the stand, installed by SDM Fabrication Ltd. in 2010, including the idea of hosting a star-studded fundraising match ran by TalkSPORT host and ex-Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara.

"We have people suggesting we host some sort of fundraising game," Larham added.

"I spoke to Jamie and he is happy to come and do a pre-season friendly. Max Rushden also thought about putting a TalkSPORT XI together.

"Former manager Steve Appleby texted me and offered help."

Writing on a Wisbech Town discussion forum, chairman Paul Brenchley said he would know more once he's spoken to the insurers. "Fingers crossed that we are covered," he wrote.

