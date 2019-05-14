Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night

The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club at their annual awards night.

TCA students and club coaches - Kim Speed, Joshua Watson, Oliwia Bolka, Ciaran Lowe, Lorraine Parker. Picture: KIM SPEED.

The event took place at Skelton Hall at Wisbech Grammar School and saw talented individuals pick up awards for their hard work.

Two of the students who showed a natural talent and had never picked up a stick before were Joshua Watson and Oliwia Bolka.

Both were recipients of awards for their improvements.

The biggest round of applause went to the ladies third team, who after a couple of difficult seasons rebuilding, proudly announced they were the most successful team across the whole club this season.

Oliwia Bolka is pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

Kim Speed, from the club, said: "The evening is always a great way to end the season but it's also an opportunity to present awards to the superb talent the club has within it.

"Since June 2018 in conjunction with England Hockey and Hockey Futures WTHC has been out in the community delivering coaching to both Peckover School and Thomas Clarkson Academy.

"Many thanks go to all those involved and all proceeds from the event will go towards the clubs Crockey Project for their new clubhouse."

MENS PLAYER OF SEASON

Joshua Watson, Lorraine Parker, Kim Speed, Oliwia Bolka. Picture: KIM SPEED.

1st team Danny Haynes

2nd Jamie Hallatt

3rd Ollie Mitchell

4th Joshua Watson

MENS MOST IMPROVED

Junior Aiden Falkus

Senior Ciaran Lowe

LADIES PLAYER OF SEASON

1st Team Issy Oldershaw-Ellis

2nd team Emily Thomas

3rd team Oliwia Bolka

LADIES MOST IMPROVED

Junior Oliwia Bolka

Senior Hannah Strickle

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT

Hannah Strickle

CLUB PERSON OF THE YEAR

Jason Mallett

