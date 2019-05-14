Advanced search

Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night

14 May, 2019 - 11:52
It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club at their annual awards night.

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. TCA students and club coaches - Kim Speed, Joshua Watson, Oliwia Bolka, Ciaran Lowe, Lorraine Parker. Picture: KIM SPEED.It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. TCA students and club coaches - Kim Speed, Joshua Watson, Oliwia Bolka, Ciaran Lowe, Lorraine Parker. Picture: KIM SPEED.

The event took place at Skelton Hall at Wisbech Grammar School and saw talented individuals pick up awards for their hard work.

Two of the students who showed a natural talent and had never picked up a stick before were Joshua Watson and Oliwia Bolka.

Both were recipients of awards for their improvements.

The biggest round of applause went to the ladies third team, who after a couple of difficult seasons rebuilding, proudly announced they were the most successful team across the whole club this season.

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. Oliwia Bolka is pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. Oliwia Bolka is pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

Kim Speed, from the club, said: "The evening is always a great way to end the season but it's also an opportunity to present awards to the superb talent the club has within it.

"Since June 2018 in conjunction with England Hockey and Hockey Futures WTHC has been out in the community delivering coaching to both Peckover School and Thomas Clarkson Academy.

"Many thanks go to all those involved and all proceeds from the event will go towards the clubs Crockey Project for their new clubhouse."

MENS PLAYER OF SEASON

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. Joshua Watson, Lorraine Parker, Kim Speed, Oliwia Bolka. Picture: KIM SPEED.It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. Joshua Watson, Lorraine Parker, Kim Speed, Oliwia Bolka. Picture: KIM SPEED.

1st team Danny Haynes

2nd Jamie Hallatt

3rd Ollie Mitchell

4th Joshua Watson

MENS MOST IMPROVED

Junior Aiden Falkus

Senior Ciaran Lowe

LADIES PLAYER OF SEASON

1st Team Issy Oldershaw-Ellis

2nd team Emily Thomas

3rd team Oliwia Bolka

LADIES MOST IMPROVED

Junior Oliwia Bolka

Senior Hannah Strickle

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT

Hannah Strickle

CLUB PERSON OF THE YEAR

Jason Mallett

Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

Protest outside Shire Hall, Cambridge - HQ of the county council - to ensure it public right of access is maintained if building is sold

Protetsors outside Shire Hall, Cambridge, today: a petition was handed in calling for public rights of access to be maintained if the building is sold. Reference to 'This Land' is to the arms length development company owned by the council. Picture; A.CARPEN

Inline speed skaters from the Fens head to Cyclopark in Gravesend to take part in gruelling six-hour 'endurance race'

Left to right: James Eve, Glen Brown, Graham Freear, Karl Bates, Warren Eve, Mike McInerney, Mark Bingham, David Billington and Flynn McGurk - One of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters teams who took part in the six-hour endurance race in Kent. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

High-wire acts, jugglers and clowns coming to Skylark as circus show aims to entertain Fenland every day from May to June

The circus is coming to town, from May to September, at the Skylark Garden Centre on Manea Road near March. Picture: SKYLARK
