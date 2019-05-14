Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night
It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club at their annual awards night.
The event took place at Skelton Hall at Wisbech Grammar School and saw talented individuals pick up awards for their hard work.
Two of the students who showed a natural talent and had never picked up a stick before were Joshua Watson and Oliwia Bolka.
Both were recipients of awards for their improvements.
The biggest round of applause went to the ladies third team, who after a couple of difficult seasons rebuilding, proudly announced they were the most successful team across the whole club this season.
Kim Speed, from the club, said: "The evening is always a great way to end the season but it's also an opportunity to present awards to the superb talent the club has within it.
"Since June 2018 in conjunction with England Hockey and Hockey Futures WTHC has been out in the community delivering coaching to both Peckover School and Thomas Clarkson Academy.
"Many thanks go to all those involved and all proceeds from the event will go towards the clubs Crockey Project for their new clubhouse."
MENS PLAYER OF SEASON
1st team Danny Haynes
2nd Jamie Hallatt
3rd Ollie Mitchell
4th Joshua Watson
MENS MOST IMPROVED
Junior Aiden Falkus
Senior Ciaran Lowe
LADIES PLAYER OF SEASON
1st Team Issy Oldershaw-Ellis
2nd team Emily Thomas
3rd team Oliwia Bolka
LADIES MOST IMPROVED
Junior Oliwia Bolka
Senior Hannah Strickle
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT
Hannah Strickle
CLUB PERSON OF THE YEAR
Jason Mallett