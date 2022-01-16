Gallery

Supporters in the Lerowe Road end shelter celebrating Wisbech'’s first goal against Collier Row in an FA Vase quarter-final. - Credit: Archive

From cup-winning teams to bumper crowds, there is plenty of success to look back on in Wisbech Town FC’s history.

In part two of our series, we pick another range of photographs from Wisbech and Fenland Museum’s exhibition marking 100 years of the Fenmen.

Wisbech Town fielded a team against a Leicester City 'A' side in the 1940s after their new ground was named Fenland Park. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech player-manager Bert Blackshaw talking to some Norwich City players and the referee before his benefit match against the Canaries during the 1940s. - Credit: Gordon Smith

Wisbech Town's youth team came together outside Wisbech East station before starting their tour of Germany in the 1950s. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town chief Oscar Hold welcomes ex-England international Jesse Pye to the club in the 1950s - Credit: Archive

The Wisbech Town team that won the Cambs Invitation Cup in the 1954-55 season. - Credit: Archive

The Wisbech Town FC team that played Reading after the Second World War. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town's grandstand, donated to the club in 1923, was demolished in the 1990s due to not meeting fire and safety standards. - Credit: Archive

A new dawn at Wisbech Town FC as a new board of directors were elected in the 1990s. From left: George Lake, Jack Chilvers, Eddie Anderson, Bert Roseberry, Roger Green, John Petch and Ian Jones. - Credit: Archive

The Wisbech Town FC first team that played in the Jewson Eastern League in the 1992-93 season. - Credit: Archive

We will be publishing more photographs in a series of articles marking a century of Wisbech Town FC.

Do you have any memories of Wisbech Town FC during its history? If so, get in touch with us.

Send in your memories by email to: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk or through the Wisbech Standard Facebook page.