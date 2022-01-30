Gallery

Wisbech Town players celebrate reaching the semi-finals of the 1985-86 FA Vase under manager Roy McManus. - Credit: Supplied/Liz McManus

At times, there was desperation off the pitch for Wisbech Town FC, but luckily, they were able to welcome a new era with a historic moment.

In part three of our series, we pick another range of photographs from Wisbech and Fenland Museum’s exhibition marking 100 years of the Fenmen.

Supporters gathered on one side of Wisbech Town FC's Fenland Park ground before a new stand was erected. - Credit: Archive

The Wisbech Town FC squad ahead of the 1953-54 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town played Chelsea in a friendly as floodlights came to Fenland Park in 1964. - Credit: The Alan Balding (1928-2020) Collection/Wisbech & Fenland Museum

Mel Harnwell (pictured) was at the heart of championship glory for Wisbech Town in the 1970s. - Credit: Wisbech & Fenland Museum

The SOS committee at Wisbech Town FC. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town players collect their winners' medals after a league and cup double in 1971-72, featuring Roy McManus (number 11). - Credit: Supplied/Liz McManus

The Wisbech Town FC squad ahead of the 1984-85 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town secretary and director Roger Green (left) with club chairman Alf Bishop ask for help to keep the Fenmen afloat in the 1990s. - Credit: Archive

The moment Tommy Treacher scored in an FA Cup tie with St Andrews in 2010, Wisbech Town FC's first goal at their new ground. - Credit: Wisbech Town FC

We will be publishing more photographs in a series of articles marking a century of Wisbech Town FC.

Do you have any memories of Wisbech Town FC during its history? If so, get in touch with us.

Send in your memories by email to: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk or through the Wisbech Standard Facebook page.