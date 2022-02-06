News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

In pictures: Post-war squads, team drinks and a toast to success

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM February 6, 2022
Wisbech Town FC with 1948 Hospital Cup

Wisbech Town FC with the Hospital Cup in 1948. - Credit: Archive

Many Wisbech Town FC squads have endured different rates of success over the years, including the 1948 winners of the Hospital Cup.

In part four of our series, we pick another range of photographs from Wisbech and Fenland Museum’s exhibition marking 100 years of the Fenmen.

Wisbech Town 1920-21 season

The Wisbech Town squad for the 1920-21 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town 1949-50 season

Wisbech Town ahead of the 1949-50 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town players visit the Angel after Second World War

Wisbech Town players visit the Angel. From Left to right: Colin Bunn, Sam Malpass, John Griffiths, Johnny Hutchinson, Dennis Foster, Terry Cockroft, Joe Cockroft, Graham Hood and Clive Bailey soon after the Second World War. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town Southern League Division One champions

The Wisbech Town squad that were crowned Southern League Division One champions for the 1961-62 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town squad 1976-77

Wisbech Town ahead of the 1976-77 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town FC for the 1979-80 season

Wisbech Town's squad ahead of the 1979-80 campaign. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town runners-up trophy

Wisbech Town's Mel Mattless hold a runners-up trophy aloft. - Credit: Supplied/Liz McManus

Wisbech Town FC 1982-83

Wisbech Town ahead of the 1982-83 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town FC presentation night in 1988

Players gather for a Wisbech Town FC presentation night in 1988. - Credit: Supplied/Liz McManus

Do you have any memories of Wisbech Town FC during its history? If so, get in touch with us. 

Send in your memories by email to: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk or through the Wisbech Standard Facebook page.

