Wisbech Town FC with the Hospital Cup in 1948. - Credit: Archive

Many Wisbech Town FC squads have endured different rates of success over the years, including the 1948 winners of the Hospital Cup.

In part four of our series, we pick another range of photographs from Wisbech and Fenland Museum’s exhibition marking 100 years of the Fenmen.

The Wisbech Town squad for the 1920-21 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town ahead of the 1949-50 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town players visit the Angel. From Left to right: Colin Bunn, Sam Malpass, John Griffiths, Johnny Hutchinson, Dennis Foster, Terry Cockroft, Joe Cockroft, Graham Hood and Clive Bailey soon after the Second World War. - Credit: Archive

The Wisbech Town squad that were crowned Southern League Division One champions for the 1961-62 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town ahead of the 1976-77 season. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town's squad ahead of the 1979-80 campaign. - Credit: Archive

Wisbech Town's Mel Mattless hold a runners-up trophy aloft. - Credit: Supplied/Liz McManus

Wisbech Town ahead of the 1982-83 season. - Credit: Archive

Players gather for a Wisbech Town FC presentation night in 1988. - Credit: Supplied/Liz McManus

