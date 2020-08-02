Wisbech Town Council is again seeking 'community minded' sponsors - this time for Wisbech Rock Festival

Wisbech Rock Festival PHOTO: Ian Carter Archant

Business owners are being offered three tiers of sponsorship, starting from £50 for the bronze tier through to £500 for the gold package, for the event on August 2.

A similar package - which can include a personal thank you letter and a visit from the Mayor - was previously on offer for the Chistmas Lights Switch On and is now available for the popular summer festival.

A post on the council's Facebook page read: "This is a real chance to support an event that is enjoyed by thousands of people every year.

"The Town Park will be overflowing with local folk and visitors beyond.

"Your good will and generosity will be promoted widely and evident at the Festival itself."

It continues: "If you run a small business, or an organisation, and can afford one of these tiers, the Town Council would really appreciate your support.

"All funds go into making this and future events bigger and better, for the people of the Town to enjoy."

Wisbech Town Council has increased its budget for the five community events and festivals it is responsible for this financial year 2020/21 to £30,000. This is a £5,000 increase from 2019/20.

Minutes from the Community Events and Festivals Committee meeting on January 27 said: "Members were reminded by the Clerk that the reason for the increase in budgetary provision is to reflect the council's stated ambition of making its community events and festivals bigger and better each year."

The events the town council are responsible for are:

- WisBEACH Day (June 7 2020)

- Rock Festival (August 2 2020)

- Halloween event (October 31 2020)

- Christmas Lights Switch-on (November 29 2020)

- Wisbech Unsung Heroes Award (January 29 2021)

The minutes also say the town council will also support 'as appropriate' other events within Wisbech including Armed Forces Day (21 June 2020), Rose Fair (July 1-4 2020 inclusive) and the Wisbech Christmas Fayre (December 13 2020).

If you would like to be a sponsor at the Rock Festival then email info@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk.