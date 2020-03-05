Advanced search

Wisbech Town Council allocates £1,000 to set up anti-incinerator working party

PUBLISHED: 12:58 05 March 2020

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. What the site would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. What the site would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP

Archant

The group will be made up of town councillors and representatives of the community with a shared interest - to fight against plans to build a mega incinerator in the town.

According to town clerk Terry Jordan, The Wisbech Anti-Incinerator Campaign Working Party will be made up of around 20 people to lead and co-ordinate the town's campaign efforts.

As campaigning gains momentum, those who are interested in being involved are urged to contact town councillor Ben Prest who has been appointed the group's chairman.

Mr Jordan said: "We're particularly interested to hear from anyone with previous campaigning experience, and can bring the skills and expertise the community will need."

Town councillors gave the initiative the green light at Monday night's full council meeting, and allocated has been allocated £1,000 from Wisbech Town Council funds to get the group up and running.

According to its terms of reference, it will:

- Lead the town's campaign 'preventing the provision of an incinerator in Wisbech'.

You may also want to watch:

- Aim to achieve 'a co-ordinated, inclusive campaign across the town'.

- Liaise with other interested parties 'whether they be individuals, groups, organisations or businesses' that share the same vision.

- Work collaboratively with Stephen Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, throughout the campaign.

- Publicise efforts using relevant forms of media.

- Engage with the community using appropriate methods, including public meetings.

- Identify an appropriate budget for the campaign, and seek funds either directly through Wisbech Town Council or community fundraising.

MVV Environmental Ltd are proposing the incinerator is built in Algores Way at a site which is 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Developers say there will be "no smell" from the plant and it will create around 700 jobs while under construction, and then 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.

Anyone who would like to get involved should contact Councillor Ben Prest on prest@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk.

Most Read

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Most Read

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Town Council allocates £1,000 to set up anti-incinerator working party

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. What the site would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP

March’s cancer charity darts match organiser Mark Cross to stage event for the final time

Mark Cross is staging the annual charity darts competition for the final time. Picture: IAN CARTER

“I could not believe what I had heard” - court told of woman’s alleged call to have her ex killed

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fenland Running Club members love St Valentines 30k

Fenland Running Club members in action (pic Tim Chapman)

Family friends to cycle from Amsterdam to Wisbech to create more happy memories

Finley, Arthur and Harrison together. Picture: SARAH DODKIN
Drive 24