Wisbech Town Council allocates £1,000 to set up anti-incinerator working party

The group will be made up of town councillors and representatives of the community with a shared interest - to fight against plans to build a mega incinerator in the town.

According to town clerk Terry Jordan, The Wisbech Anti-Incinerator Campaign Working Party will be made up of around 20 people to lead and co-ordinate the town's campaign efforts.

As campaigning gains momentum, those who are interested in being involved are urged to contact town councillor Ben Prest who has been appointed the group's chairman.

Mr Jordan said: "We're particularly interested to hear from anyone with previous campaigning experience, and can bring the skills and expertise the community will need."

Town councillors gave the initiative the green light at Monday night's full council meeting, and allocated has been allocated £1,000 from Wisbech Town Council funds to get the group up and running.

According to its terms of reference, it will:

- Lead the town's campaign 'preventing the provision of an incinerator in Wisbech'.

- Aim to achieve 'a co-ordinated, inclusive campaign across the town'.

- Liaise with other interested parties 'whether they be individuals, groups, organisations or businesses' that share the same vision.

- Work collaboratively with Stephen Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, throughout the campaign.

- Publicise efforts using relevant forms of media.

- Engage with the community using appropriate methods, including public meetings.

- Identify an appropriate budget for the campaign, and seek funds either directly through Wisbech Town Council or community fundraising.

MVV Environmental Ltd are proposing the incinerator is built in Algores Way at a site which is 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Developers say there will be "no smell" from the plant and it will create around 700 jobs while under construction, and then 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.

Anyone who would like to get involved should contact Councillor Ben Prest on prest@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk.