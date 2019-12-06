Advanced search

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his 30s in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:54 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 06 December 2019

Archant

A murder inquiry is under way following the death of a man in Wisbech today (Friday).

Two women and a man are in custody.

Police were called just before 11.30am to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

A Magpas air ambulance, paramedics and the fire service all attended.

"However, despite their best efforts, the man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police.

The area around John F Kennedy Court where the incident took place was closed off and traffic diverted whilst emergency workers tried to deal with the situation.

"Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody," said the police spokesman.

"An investigation is ongoing."

